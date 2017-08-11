Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Duchess Kate doesn't just wear Princess Diana's wedding ring, she also pays tribute to her late mother-in-law in a very sweet and subtle way with jewelry. The royal, 35, famously received the 18-carat oval sapphire ring surrounded by 14 diamonds originally worn by Princess Diana from Prince William upon his proposal, but it turns out she also references the Princess of Wales with a small and subtle necklace that was gifted to her by younger sister, Pippa Middleton.

Following the birth of Prince William in 1982, Prince Charles gave Princess Diana a circle plate necklace with the name “William” etched into it as a gift. Fast forward three decades and it was Middleton, now 33, who reportedly gave an engraved necklace from the London Boutique Merci Maman to Duchess Kate to honor the birth of her first child.

"Family was one of the closest things to Diana's heart so it's no surprise that this shone through in her jewelry, featuring personalized pieces and meaningful charms . . . In 2013, Pippa Middleton continued this family tradition by giving her sister Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, our Personalized Duchess Necklace to celebrate the birth of Prince George. Featuring a hand-engraved disc with the Prince's full name, a small boy charm and a heart engraved with a 'W' to represent Prince William,” says the company in a blogpost confirming the purchase.

While the brand confirmed that Duchess Kate’s necklace was engraved with Prince George’s name, it is unconfirmed whether or not Princess Charlotte, 2, was added to the nameplate.

The Merci Maman the Duchess necklace (which you can customize for your family members) is available in gold and silver at mercimamanboutique.com for $129.

Tell Us: What do you think of the sentimental way Duchess Kate references Princess Diana?

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.