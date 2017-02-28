If you're as obsessed with Duchess Kate's most glorious mane as the rest of Us, give thanks for this blessing from the hair gods: The royal's haircutter of choice, Rossano Ferretti, just launched a line of styling products at Net-a-Porter.

The Italian-born, NYC-based stylist reportedly chopped the 35-year-old duchess' famously lush tresses last year (for a cool $984, we might add). Naturally, that means we're very interested in the 12 products currently available from the man behind one of the world's most enviable manes. (As for the woman, that would be day-to-day stylist, Amanda Cook Tucker.)

Ferretti's products have three focuses: softening and smoothing, color maintenance and volume boosting. There's shampoo, conditioner, detangler, a hair mask and regeneration potions, but we're thinking it's the Grandioso Volumizing Spray ($42, net-a-porter.com) that's the key to Kate's impossibly bouncy blowout.

"We created these products for every type of hair to help people get a regime together," Ferretti, who also counts Jennifer Lawrence, Dakota Johnson and Reese Witherspoon as clients, told InStyle. "Normally, people put the focus on bodycare, makeup, or creams of every kind for their faces, but with hair, you need a hair regime to maintain a beautiful color and cut, and to keep it healthy as it grows out."

Now, all you need is a tiara!

