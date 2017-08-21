It looks like Elle Fanning just ditched her signature blonde locks in favor of a darker 'do. Celebrity makeup artist Erin Ayanian Monroe shared a new photo of the 19-year-old actress with chestnut tresses — and she looks amazing!

"It was such fun doing a makeup to harmonize with her darker hair color," Monroe captioned the Saturday, August 19, Instagram. In the photo, the Beguiled star has shoulder-length brown hair that is styled in loose, beachy waves. She's wearing a dramatic cat-eye liner and has peachy lips and cheeks.



It's not the first time Fanning has strayed from her blonde roots, however. The actress also rocked the brunette look in 2015.

"I've had it pink, and red and brunette," Fanning told Vogue UK in 2016. "I like to experiment." Still, she knows that experimentation must be accompanied by proper care: "I really try to take good care of my hair. I have dyed it a lot of different colors which can be scary as you don't want to ruin it. It's hard to keep it in good form," she said. "It's important to keep it healthy so I'll do masks at night."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

In line with her haircare routine, Fanning also likes to protect her skin: "I am definitely into taking care of my skin. It's very precious. It makes you feel confident when your skin is good, it gives you a boost and a glow. I used to be someone who would sleep in my make-up, especially when I was in high school before I graduated and I'd stay up doing homework so much that I'd forget. But I've really learned that my skin is so much better when I do. You have to take it off, you have to. It makes a huge difference. Day to day I use a lot of moisturizer and then sunscreen, because I'm very pale. And then masks are such an 'in' thing right now – they’re so fun. I like that you can put them on with your girlfriends and they're so easy."

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.