Blushing beauty! Even though the frigid temperatures at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, call for heavyweight parkas and clunky snow boots, Elle Fanning managed to serve up a big dose of color and style for the fourth day of the event on Sunday, January 22.
The Sidney Hall star, 18, promoted her upcoming film while clad in a short-sleeved white T-shirt, black wide-leg pants with a high waist, black boots and a Gucci Roaring Tiger Beanie. She toted her essentials in a Miu Miu backpack with patches. But the younger sister of Dakota Fanning added some splash to her separates with a long blush coat that featured a belt instead of buttons.
Fanning shared an Instagram Boomerang while wearing the look, captioning it, “Makin my way downtown ❄️🎒,” on January 23.
Want to snag Fanning’s style? Keep scrolling for coats that look just like hers.
Asos Selected Smart Coat
$271, us.asos.com
J.O.A. Long Belted Open-Front Trench Coat
$149, dillards.com
Club Monaco Amelda Coat
$529, shopbop.com
