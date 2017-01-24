Chaos/Cosmo/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Blushing beauty! Even though the frigid temperatures at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, call for heavyweight parkas and clunky snow boots, Elle Fanning managed to serve up a big dose of color and style for the fourth day of the event on Sunday, January 22.

The Sidney Hall star, 18, promoted her upcoming film while clad in a short-sleeved white T-shirt, black wide-leg pants with a high waist, black boots and a Gucci Roaring Tiger Beanie. She toted her essentials in a Miu Miu backpack with patches. But the younger sister of Dakota Fanning added some splash to her separates with a long blush coat that featured a belt instead of buttons.

Fanning shared an Instagram Boomerang while wearing the look, captioning it, “Makin my way downtown ❄️🎒,” on January 23.

Want to snag Fanning’s style? Keep scrolling for coats that look just like hers.

Asos Selected Smart Coat

$271, us.asos.com

J.O.A. Long Belted Open-Front Trench Coat

$149, dillards.com

Club Monaco Amelda Coat

$529, shopbop.com

