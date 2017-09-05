Do not fret! Game of Thrones fans can now get their Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen fix all thanks to Dolce & Gabbana.

Clarke and Harrington have both landed ambassador roles in Dolce & Gabbana’s new campaign for “The One” fragrance. The company has sung Clarke’s praises stating that she’s “a glamorous star and a stunning beauty,” who “embraces the moment, living life to the fullest. She is the One.” They also commented on Harington being their choice as ambassador for The One for Men, stating that he “reflects the playful charm, the self-confidence and the inborn appeal of the Dolce & Gabbana man.”

Feel the vibrant and exhilarating atmosphere on the set of the new The One Eau de Toilette campaign shot in the streets of Naples. #DGTheOne #DGBeauty #EVERYONEISTHEONE @emilia_clarke A post shared by Dolce & Gabbana Beauty (@dgbeauty) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

As part of the campaign, the Italian company released films by filmmaker Matteo Garrone, showing Clarke and Harington playfully interacting with crowds in the middle of a busy street in Naples, Italy. In some scenes Clarke is seen eating a plate of spaghetti, while in the other video Harington dances with the Italian ladies. While Clarke and Harrington are filmed in what appears to be the same Italian street scene, they both are featured in their own individual films, leaving fans begging for a joint film or photo of the two.

Discover the new campaign for The One for Men, starring the world-renowned British actor Kit Harington and captured by Matteo Garrone in a vibrant open-air market on the streets of Naples. #DGTheOne #DGBeauty #EVERYONEISTHEONE #KitHarington A post shared by Dolce & Gabbana Beauty (@dgbeauty) on Sep 2, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

Dolce & Gabanna indicate that The One for Women comes from contrast in its strength and uniqueness, whereas The One for Men touches on elegance and sensuality. The One fragrance has notes of fruit while The One for Men consists of spice and tobacco notes.

