Seems like Emilia Clarke can’t wait for the next season of Game of Thrones either! The Game of Thrones actress took to Instagram to debut her new hair change and it’s fit for a mother of dragons.

Clarke, 30, who plays Daenerys Targaryen a.k.a. the Mother of Dragons amongst many other titles on the hit HBO show, is known for her character's long platinum hair and intricate braided styles. The signature icy hue took The Game of Thrones hair designer, Kevin Alexander, over two months to finalize. According to Time, Clarke has about four character wigs in rotation to the show, each of which she has nicknamed — Dany, Diva, Candice and Blondie.

The actress debuted her Khaleesi-esque hair style on her Instagram with a selfie, captioning it “AAAAHHHHHHH SHHHHIIIII****** I done did it. Mother of dragons meet Emilia. Emilia meet mother of dragons. If you squint just so you might never know.” She continues by shouting out her “Khalessi wig” hair stylists on set, Kevin Alexander and Candice Banks. And went on saying, “(and not forgetting all the hair on Game of Thrones for 8 glorious years) for at long last making this magical moment a reality. #KhaleesiKickoff #GameofThrones #ComingHomeNeverFeltSoGood” She adorned her caption with fire, heart and dragon emojis throughout her post.

In the selfie, Clarke winks and is all smiles as her new, much shorter and much blonder locks appear to be freshly washed and cut. Fans everywhere are now questioning what this means for Daenerys in the final season of the show. Does this mean Clarke will turn in her wigs for her natural hair? It is a possibility that we may see our beloved Mother of Dragons with a much shorter hairdo in the new season and we’re sure it’s going to be just as hot as before.

