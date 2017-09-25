Andreas Rentz/Getty

Before hitting the Milan Fashion Week runway for a major fashion show in Milan, most models would probably be sticking to a low-carb diet, but not Emily Ratajkowski!



The 26-year-old beauty shared a photo of herself posing in front of a giant pizza covered with prosciutto and holding a glass of red wine before the Bottega Veneta’s Spring 2018 Ready-to-Wear show on Saturday, September 23. “When in Italy,” EmRata captioned the shot.



When in Italy 🇮🇹 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Sep 23, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

After her pizza and wine, she walked the runway for Bottega Veneta where she modeled a fringed lilac minidress on the catwalk while looking as slender as ever. Fellow models Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner also strutted in the show.



“Thank you for the wonderful show Bottega Veneta ✨ and to my dream team @kegrand @bitton @patmcgrathreal @guidopalau,” EmRata wrote after the show on her Instagram, tagging the show’s glam squad, including creative directors Katie Grand and Anita Bitton, makeup artist Pat McGrath and Redken hair stylist Guido Palau.



The lucky Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner admitted that she doesn’t hit the gym that often. “I am not a big gym person,” she told InStyle in 2016. “I really like being outside and doing yoga, so I do a lot of hiking in L.A. and I have a yoga studio really close to my house that I go to like once a week.”



But Ratajkowski admits she’s not perfect during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he showed off a photo of her filthy former car. “I'm not cute-messy. I'm real messy,” she shared. “[The car] truly is a garbage dump. I cleaned it before I got rid of it and there was everything from tampons to a marionette.”



