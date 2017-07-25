Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Killer Abs in This $40 Crop Top

There's no question about it: Emily Ratajkowski loves to show off her killer body. (Her sizzling bikini snaps are the definition of #goals.) And why shouldn't she? The 26-year-old model-actress may have the most insane abs we've ever seen.

EmRata recently put her solid core on display again in a Saturday, July 22, Instagram post. In the photo, the star is wearing a super sexy crop top from Essentials for Zula. The best part? Her top is also super affordable! The sage-colored ribbed cotton shirt, which has cross straps that can be tied in the front or the back, is available for only $40 at essentialsforzula.com.

In her Instagram, Ratajkowski styled the top with a pair of baggy and low-rise white jeans, which she rolled up at the cuffs. She is wearing round, Lennon-style sunglasses with lenses that match the shirt's grayish hue and is carrying a fringed wicker clutch. Her hair is stick straight, worn down and parted in the center.

"Poolside," she captioned the post, which racked up over 700,000 likes.

A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Jun 17, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

The In Darkness actress wasn't the only star to step out in the Essentials for Zula crop top. Model Taylor Hill posed for a June 17 Instagram photo while wearing the same shirt in a different color, a lighter gray. Hill, 21, opted for a more sporty vibe, styling the piece with sexy overall shorts by Joe's Jeans, yellow sneakers and green socks. The five-foot-ten Victoria's Secret Angel wore her hair in a topknot.

"'Overall' pretty pumped about this weather ☀️ (pun intended lol) wearing the Cece overall short from my @joesjeans collection," she captioned the Instagram.



Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.