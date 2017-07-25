Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Killer Abs in This $40 Crop Top

There's no question about it: Emily Ratajkowski loves to show off her killer body. (Her sizzling bikini snaps are the definition of #goals.) And why shouldn't she? The 26-year-old model-actress may have the most insane abs we've ever seen.
EmRata recently put her solid core on display again in a Saturday, July 22, Instagram post. In the photo, the star is wearing a super sexy crop top from Essentials for Zula. The best part? Her top is also super affordable! The sage-colored ribbed cotton shirt, which has cross straps that can be tied in the front or the back, is available for only $40 at essentialsforzula.com.
In her Instagram, Ratajkowski styled the top with a pair of baggy and low-rise white jeans, which she rolled up at the cuffs. She is wearing round, Lennon-style sunglasses with lenses that match the shirt's grayish hue and is carrying a fringed wicker clutch. Her hair is stick straight, worn down and parted in the center.
"Poolside," she captioned the post, which racked up over 700,000 likes.
The In Darkness actress wasn't the only star to step out in the Essentials for Zula crop top. Model Taylor Hill posed for a June 17 Instagram photo while wearing the same shirt in a different color, a lighter gray. Hill, 21, opted for a more sporty vibe, styling the piece with sexy overall shorts by Joe's Jeans, yellow sneakers and green socks. The five-foot-ten Victoria's Secret Angel wore her hair in a topknot.
"'Overall' pretty pumped about this weather ☀️ (pun intended lol) wearing the Cece overall short from my @joesjeans collection," she captioned the Instagram.
