A post shared by DKNY (@dkny) on Mar 13, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

Not your average dog walk! Emily Ratajkowski stops city traffic after stripping down to her bra and underwear for DKNY’s latest lingerie collection.

In the accompanying video above, Ratajkowski, 25, emerges from her NYC apartment to take her puppy for a stroll – in just her intimates! Looking totally confident exiting her building in a black bra and underwear set, she catches the attention of her building’s handyman, a disapproving elderly neighbor and a cute boy who flashes a flirtatious smile.

Adam Nemser/startraksphoto.com

Once Ratajkowski is out in the concrete jungle, her flawless curves cause things to get a little messy. A cab driver can’t keep his eyes on the road and crashes into the car in front of him.



“Good morning, New York,” Ratajkowski, who acted in 2014’s Gone Girl alongside Ben Affleck, says cheekily to the camera.



DKNY

When she filmed the DKNY advertisement in January, she took to her Twitter account to clarify that she wasn’t crazy. She wrote at the time, “Guys I was modeling for an upcoming campaign when I was walking a dog in [lingerie emoji]. . . Although I was definitely very cold.”



If anyone can confidently take to the streets in just a bra and underwear, it is Ratajkowski, who is also a public advocate for body confidence and positivity. The model participated in the Women’s March on Washington on January 21 and frequently speaks out in support of women and their bodies on her social media accounts.



She wrote on Twitter on January 26, “Enjoy & celebrate your body but don’t think that’s the extent of your wonderfulness — that’s just the beginning!”



Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!