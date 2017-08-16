A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 14, 2017 at 6:07pm PDT

Emily Ratajkowski knows a thing or two about rocking a bikini. In Hollywood's sea of next-level swimsuit selfies, the 26-year–old model’s recent photo shoot is a standout.

The Gone Girl actress’ latest Instagram post shows her modeling L*Space’s ultra-flattering Ridin’ High silhouette. Not only does the high-waisted bottom taper the waistline, but the high leg also gives the illusion OF even longer legs. As for the bikini top? It supports bigger busts and enhances smaller ones, while also providing slightly more coverage than standard cuts. But that’s not all: it also has ribbing, which adds a sporty element to the look, while also subtly elongating the body.



Ratajkowski, who captioned the August 15 snapshot, “Magic Hour,” has been a champion of the high-leg swimsuits. She rocked a similar white white design on July 28 .



🔮 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 28, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

Stylish tip: Pair the style with cutoffs and repurpose your bikini as a crop top.

The L*Space Ridin’ High Rebel Top ($92) and Ridin’ High Frenchi Bottom ($99) are available lspace.com.

Tell Us: What do you think of Ratajkowski’s bikini style?



