The Belle of the ball! Emma Watson stunned in a fierce — and decidedly unprincessy — ensemble at the Hollywood premiere of Beauty and the Beast on Thursday, March 2.

The Harry Potter series alum, 26, showed off her lithe frame in a plunging black Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit with a dipped back, accented with a 24-karat gold gardenia brooch. (Almost a nod to the Beast's enchanted rose, no?) She finished the ensemble with pointed-toe pumps and gold accessories in her hair — also possibly a nod to her ballroom ensemble onscreen (but no spoilers here!).

Frazer Harrison/Getty

"The softness of the hair was meant to balance out the modernity of the outfit, and using my feather accessories complemented the edginess of the jumpsuit," celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel, who used all Leonor Greyl products to craft Watson's updo, explained to Stylish.

Todd Williamson/Getty

As for that headband, that would be the Adir x Lelet NY Metallic Quill Halo, which retails for a cool $688 at leletny.com. It can be placed at the top of the head or the nape of the neck, and Abergel chose the latter. The stylist, who also works with Kristen Stewart and Jessica Biel, also added seven of the A X L Metallic Quill Bobbis ($158 each, leletny.com). All of the pieces were made using antique 18-karat gold.



Todd Williamson/Getty

Watson was joined by her castmates, including Dan Stevens (the Beast), Luke Evans (Gaston) and Josh Gad (Lefou), plus the iconic Celine Dion, who recorded the original Beauty and the Beast theme song for the 1992 blockbuster and a new tune for the live-action remake. The two ladies shared a moment on the carpet before entering the theater.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

And there were two more special guests: Watson's Harry Potter costars Matthew Lewis and Tom Felton. While Felton snuck inside almost unseen, Lewis walked the carpet with his fiancée, Angela Jones.

