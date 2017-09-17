Not every Hollywood actress gets hooked up with free designer dresses … just ask Rachel Bloom!

The star and creator of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend revealed that she bought her own Gucci gown for the 2017 Emmys during an interview on the red carpet with Giuliana Rancic on Sunday, September 17.

“I bought this dress because Gucci isn’t lending me a dress,” Bloom, 30, explained when the E! host asked if she got to keep any elements of her look, which she accessorized with Csarite Fine Jewelry. “I did buy this dress — yeah, I love it!” Bloom added of her black plunging gown.



“Sometimes it’s hard to get people to lend me dresses because I’m not a size zero but also I can afford it so it's OK,” she continued.

Plus, there’s one perk that comes with buying your own designer dress, Bloom explained. “I can resell it!” she told Rancic, joking to look for her gown for sale on luxury consignment site TheRealReal tomorrow.

The hilarious writer and actress always keeps it real. Before hitting the red carpet, she shared a photo of herself in a robe posing on the toilet on her Instagram. “My number one step for red carpet prep is number one,” she captioned the funny pic.

My number one step for red carpet prep is number one. #Emmys A post shared by Rachel Bloom (@racheldoesstuff) on Sep 17, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

Back during the 2016 Globes, where she won Best Actress in a TV Comedy, she even shared a video of herself singing an ode to the Spanx and corset she wore underneath her Christian Siriano dress. A song for Bloom’s CW show, which she wrote the lyrics for, is nominated for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics at the 2017 Emmys.

