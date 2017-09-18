Getty Images

Vanessa Kirby hit the Emmys 2017 red carpet with the ultimate classic Hollywood waves redux on Sunday, September 17. The Crown star’s hair was styled by Adir Abergel who created defined, yet textured waves that were accented with a deep side part and swept back with an ultra-glossy finish.



Getty Images

To start Abergel used a large round brush and a Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer to blow dry the hair away from the face, which set the foundation for the look. Then, he created differentiated waves by wrapping the sections of hair around the barrel of a 1.25” curling iron, alternating directions as he went down the length of her strands.



Next, Abergel applied Virtue One For All 6-in-1 Styler throughout the hair for sleekness and then he tucked Kirby’s strands behind her ears.



To ensure that the look stayed in place while the actress celebrated the success of her Netflix original series, Abergel set her hair with the Virtue Finale Shaping Spray, which protected against heat and humidity, while also adding oodles of shine.

The result? A textured update to an old Hollywood classic look that didn’t scrimp on high-glamour sheen.



