Joe Scarnici/WireImage; Michael Kovac/Getty

Sharing is caring for celebrity couple Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, especially when it comes to designer fashions. The duo both wore this $690 Saint Laurent Signature YVES collared blouse — which begs the question, who wore it best?

Michael Kovac/Getty

Simpson, 32, was the first to don the sheer top on Thursday, March 16, at the TAO Group Opening in L.A. The "La La" singer paired the top with high-waisted ripped jeans and a bold red lip.



Joe Scarnici/WireImage

Her husband, 28, must have loved how the Saint Laurent top looked on Ashlee because on Saturday, April 15, the Hunger Games actor opted to wear the blouse to Ciroc's Coachella bash in Palm Springs.



Both spouses of the celebrity couple look amazing, but who wore the Saint Laurent top best? Let Us know what you think by voting in our poll below!

