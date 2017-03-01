D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Red hot! Christian Louboutin, the designer of the iconic red-soled stiletto, will launch an eye collection in March with mascaras, brow pencils and liners. The Les Yeux Noirs collection, which translates to "dark eyes," draws inspiration from a classical Indian dance called Kathakali, in which dancers wear bold, over-the-top makeup to express their mood through eye movements.

"You can see happiness, sadness, fear, fierceness. ...You definitely see everything through the eyes," the French designer, 54, said in a statement.

The three Oeil Vinyle Luminous Ink Liners, $75 each, feature a classic black (Kohl), teal (Lady Twist) and Louboutin’s iconic red (Rouge) — perfect for creating a lasting cat-eye. For more adventurous shades, the collection offers its Oeil Velours Velvet Eye Definer, $40 each, in peacock blue (Deep Teal), chartreuse yellow (Hot Chick), metallic plum (Fierce) and the standard black (Kohl) and brown (Zoulou).

Brow definers in Blonde, Brunette, Auburn and Taupe, $40 each, give users a natural, smudge-proof finish. The Les Yeux Noirs Amplifying Mascaras, $70 each, come in burgundy and black, and the decadent black and gold package begs to be put on display in your vanity, just like the nail polishes Louboutin launched his beauty selection with three years ago. (He added fragrances to the line in September.)

Christian Louboutin Beauté general manager Catherine Roggero told WWD that the collection will add eyeshadows “at some point.”

“This is very much what Christian wanted to do — to once again give women a tool to enhance something that allows them to control how people perceive them,” she added. “It’s about taking ownership, and the way you do that in eye makeup is through eyebrows, liners and lashes.”

Louboutin's Les Yeux Noirs eye makeup collection will be available in stores and online March 23.

