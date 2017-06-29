If you happen to have an extra $10,000 lying around that you need to put to good use, here's a suggestion: Villa Italian Kitchen just announced that they created a bikini made out of pizza — that's right, actual edible pizza — in honor of National Bikini Day.

To celebrate the "holiday," which is on Wednesday, July 5, the restaurant chain, which has over 300 locations across six countries, teamed up with NYC food stylist Jessie Bearden to craft a limited edition two-piece "bathing suit" that is made entirely from real, mouthwatering pepperoni pizza.

"Introducing Villa Italian Kitchen's Pizza-Kini: the world's most mouthwatering bikini!" Villa Italian Kitchen shared on its Facebook page on Wednesday, June 28. "Now you can wear your favorite pizza! For just $10,000, we'll set you up with our food stylist and help you get fitted for your own suit made from only the freshest ingredients, including homemade, hand-braided dough, 100 percent whole milk mozzarella cheese, sauce made from fresh California tomatoes and delicious pepperoni – all in honor of #NationalBikiniDay. Just message us to get started, but hurry – the most delicious swimwear on Earth is available in limited quantities and available for order on July 5 only!"

Though the advertisement is clearly tongue-in-cheek, we can't help but wonder: What would it actually feel like to be covered in melty, cheesy pizza while walking through scorching sand on an upcoming summer beach day? Though we can't say we'll be waiting in line to buy the greasy swimwear, we're certainly glad Villa Italian Kitchen came up with the idea to brighten our day. Now, who's hungry?

