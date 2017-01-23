Angelina Jolie attends the premiere of "By the Sea" at the 2015 AFI Fest on November 5, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

You May Also Like Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Agree to Seal Divorce Documents: Statement

The last time Angelina Jolie was snapped on the red carpet was January 16, 2016 — almost exactly one year to this date. What has she been up to? Well, if you’ve been following Us (and we’re sure that’s the case), she’s been knee-deep in divorce proceedings with husband Brad Pitt. What else, you ask? Sources tell Stylish that the Maleficent lead has put the finishing touches on her top-secret perfume project — Mon Guerlain — set to hit counters this spring.

The A-list actress was directing her fourth feature film in Cambodia, First They Killed My Father, when the brand approached her to cocreate a signature scent. Inspired by her first encounter with the brand decades ago in the form of an iris- and violet-scented powder on her mother’s vanity, Jolie, 41, riffed on the distant childhood memory she once described as elegant and feminine.

We’ve seen the bottle and can assure you, it’s understated and glamorous. Bonus: Jolie is donating 100 percent of her salary from the campaign to charity. “We create perfumes for the women we admire,” said Jacques Guerlain in a press release. He obviously means Jolie — and the rest of us, we assume.



Mon Guerlain is Guerlain’s first major perfume deal with a Hollywood spokesperson. This past holiday season, the brand partnered with supermodel Natalia Vodianova on a 2016 Holiday Cosmetic Collection.







Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!



