For Kat Von D Beauty fans who just can’t wait to get their hands on her latest product, Everlasting Lip Liners, Sephora has some good news: The collection’s Lolita color, a sultry chestnut rose, is available now.

The early access comes as part of the Everlasting Flash program, which gives lipstick devotees the chance to land one of the 30 upcoming shades before the collection officially launches next week. All of the presales, exclusively on Sephora.com, kick off on the first Wednesday of every month throughout 2017, and last for only 48 hours.

Previous flash sale products have hailed from her Everlasting Liquid Lipstick line, kicking off with the Sanctuary shade in January and upgrading to a full-sized set of all six hues in February. Last month, the sale featured the K-Dub color, a bright berry color named after Kristin Walcott, the senior vice president and global general manager of Kendo Brands, which owns Kat Von D Beauty.

April’s Lolita liner, $18, has already received rave reviews from beauty bloggers and is intended to complement both the Lolita and Lolita II lipsticks. If you miss the sale, the complete collection of lip liners will be available April 11.

Head to Sephora’s website to snatch up the limited-time Lolita offer.

