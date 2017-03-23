Chelsey Crisp attends the 2017 Writers Guild Awards L.A. ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 19, 2017. Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

You May Also Like See How the Fresh Off the Boat Cast Responded to a Racist Question

Chelsey Crisp has held guest spots on TV series such as The Office, CSI: Miami and New Girl, but her big break arrived when she was cast as the Huang family’s neighbor Honey on ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat (Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST). Stylish recently caught up with the actress, married to Deadpool screenwriter Rhett Reese, and chatted about her style icons, her top animal-friendly clothing picks, favorite vegan makeup, and the items she can’t live without on vacation. Read on for more!

Us: Who are your style icons?

CC: I love Jennifer Aniston because she's always so beautifully put together. I love Diane Kruger. I guess they’re both a little on the conservative side, but I love that they wear clothing that leaves something to the imagination.

Us: You are a huge advocate of cruelty-free clothing and have spoken out against wearing fur and leather. Where do you shop for ecofriendly buys?

CC: Rebecca Minkoff makes great vegan shoes. I also have some vegan boots that are from a company called Rocket Dog. I love vegan handbags from Urban Expressions. One of my favorite online sites is Jessica Simpson's. Not everything is vegan on there, but I love the way she does shoes. I’m 5-foot-3, so very short, and I think Jessica is too. She designs platforms that are functional and comfortable, so you get a lot of extra height without just killing your feet.

Us: You love to travel, so you must have your carry-on packing list down to a science. What are some of your travel essentials for a beach vacation?

CC: I'm about to order a bikini from Marysia. They are so cute, and the company makes nontraditional and interesting cuts. There's also a romper from Zimmerman that is adorable. I tend to take sundresses and sun hats from this great hat company, Yo Suzy. I'm very pale because I’m Irish so I pack a lot of hats, sunglasses, cover-ups and sunscreen — lots and lots of sunscreen.

Us: What are some other beauty essentials that you love to take on trips?

CC: My two favorite brands that are animal-friendly are Urban Decay and Au Naturale. I order their lip glosses straight from the site — they have a really beautifully pigmented lip color selection.

Us: What’s next on your places-to-visit wish list?

CC: Bali. I used to live in Singapore, and it's this huge regret of mine that I did not go to Bali when I was over there. But my favorite place has always traditionally been Hawaii. It's so beautiful. It's a little bit of a long flight, but so worth it. I was told when I got there that the island has a soul. It's kind of a cheesy thing, but it's so true. There's just an energy to the island. You know how it takes a couple of days into a vacation before you can really relax? That's not the case in Hawaii. You get off the plane and it's so beautiful and calming.

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!