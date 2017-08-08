Courtesy HBO

Besides mimicking her braids or wearing her chains, there's a new way Daenerys fans can honor the Khaleesi in real life. There's now a bath bomb with a replica of the pearl-studded ring the Game of Thrones character (played by Emilia Clarke) has worn on the show.

Made by Pearl Bath Bombs, the earth-like Mother of Dragons Ring bath fizzer is designed to melt away in the tub, turning the water a lovely shade of blue and revealing the silver-plated adjustable bauble.

No need to get the water extra-steamy to prove your fire-proof status — thankfully this little wonder will work in warm temperatures regular ol’ humans can tolerate.

The gang at PopSugar tested out the rosewood, bergamot and lemongrass scented, skin softening treat, and gave it a thumbs up. But you can be the judge if you snag your own for $22 or get 3 for $55. Bonus: If you get the trio, you have backups in case you have to drop your ring to leave as a clue for potential rescue situations as the Queen did in an episode.

Bath bombs are having a real moment in the beauty world. In July alone, Lush upgraded its Audrey Hepburn-inspired bombs and sent Harry Styles 100 of them after hearing he used one of the melt-aways in his album art.

Never have bath bombs been such a hot topic in the news. And with the Game of Thrones frenzy building thanks to the last action-packed episode on Sunday, August 6, it seems this limited-edition offering couldn’t have come at a more perfect time.

