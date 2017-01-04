HBO

Winter is coming, and so, perhaps, is a Game of Thrones–inspired makeup line! Storybook Cosmetics — the same label that concocted a Harry Potter–themed line — just revealed the first pics of their Game of Thrones collection, and just like Jon Snow and the late Ygritte, we're completely in love.



As seen in a snap shared via Instagram Monday, January 2, the capsule includes six pieces: a 12-shade eyeshadow palette shaped like the first book of the series on which the TV show is based, three bold lipsticks with dragon scale–embellished cases, one brush with a sword-shaped handle and the pièce de résistance: a compact mirror engraved with the one and only Iron Throne.



A photo posted by @storybookcosmetics on Jan 2, 2017 at 8:41pm PST

The only snag? The boutique beauty brand, launched by Nebraska-based triplets Erin, Mandy and Missy Maynard, has to wait on a licensing agreement from HBO. But the company is optimistic: "If only half of these deals go through, we are gonna have some AMAZING collabs this year!"

In addition to Harry Potter and Game of Thrones, the brand has also hinted at wanting to launch pieces inspired by Star Wars, Mean Girls, Clueless, Wizard of Oz and Romeo and Juliet. While the palette for Shakespeare's most famous romance has yet to unfold, the company already has sent a quartet of rose-shaped brushes — the "What's in a Name?" bouquet, complete with green handles and red bristles — into production.

