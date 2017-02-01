Let’s do it again! Pia Mia is unveiling her spring 2017 campaign for Madonna’s Material Girl clothing line, and Us Weekly has an exciting first look. Watch her rock the new designs in the video above!



In a behind-the-scenes photo exclusive to Us, the 20-year-old singer snaps a selfie during a moment of downtime on set of the “Modern Fairytale”-themed shoot photographed by celeb shutterbug Ellen von Unwerth.



Pia’s upbringing on the small Pacific island of Guam, along with her first-ever musical performance there as Cinderella, helped inspire the styling of the campaign and its whimsical setups, including a magical golden carriage.



“This shoot was special and rewarding to me because it incorporates where I started,” the “We Should Be Together” songstress says in a statement. “A young girl on Guam with dreams of singing and a passion for fashion. Collaborating with the MG team and with Ellen, to bring this campaign, a synthesis of music and fashion, to life, is a dream come true.”

Last year, the pop star was handpicked by Madonna herself to be Material Girl’s inaugural fashion director. During a June 2016 interview with Us, Pia opened up about the responsibilities bestowed upon her by the Queen of Pop.



“Just being inspired by her musically and then having her pick me as her first-ever fashion director, it’s like blowing my mind right now,” the style-minded musician told Us at the time. “As the first fashion director, I’m basically putting my personal stamp on the clothes and looking at the line sheets and making the changes to pieces that have already been created before I got involved with the brand. I’m choosing the photographers, the locations for the shoots, putting outfits together. I’m basically touching everything.”



