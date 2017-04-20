Stepping up her shoe game! The next time Kourtney Kardashian's sisters think of "borrowing" from her closet, there's one pair of shoes that will be off limits. The mom of three, 38, was recently spotted wearing a super-chic pair of lucite heels with her nickname, "Kourt," printed across the top of the foot.

Pressphotodirect/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (2)

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star paired the customized sandals — which, thanks to the clear Lucite strap, make it look like she has her own name tattooed across the top of her foot! — with a lace Vatanika cami tucked into spandex bike shorts. She topped her outfit with an oversize motorcycle jacket, which she draped across her shoulders for the L.A. outing on Thursday, March 30.

Want a pair of these monogrammed heels to add to your collection? They're available from Marskinryyppy in a variety of colors (black, navy, nude) and heel height (four or two-and-a-quarter inches) combinations. You can personalize each shoe with up to 12 characters — and you can put a different message on each foot!

If wearing your own name on your shoes isn't quite your style, here's an idea for a proud mama: Yolanda Hadid paid homage to her two beautiful daughters, Gigi and Bella, by wearing one name on each foot.

❤️I love and need both........ @Bellahadid @gigihadid #Red and #Grey A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Dec 9, 2016 at 3:46pm PST

"I love and need both," the former supermodel, 53, captioned a shot of her feet in the mismatched shoes.

