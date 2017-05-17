Getting shady! Celebrity style expert Lindsay Albanese (she has worked with Shay Mitchell and Sarah Hyland!) stopped by Us Weekly to share the hottest sunglasses trends for summer sported by some of Hollywood's biggest fashionistas. Watch the video above to see her share celeb-loved styles and find out where to buy them.

"Sunglasses are all about self-expression," Albanese tells Us. To upgrade any simple outfit and immediately turn it into a complete look, Albanese advises to just finish your ensemble with a pair of sunnies! Then, she says, "You're done, you're ready!"

One fashion-forward trend to try this summer? The round aviator. This new take on a classic design has been worn by Gigi Hadid. "They're small and lightweight," notes Albanese, "but they still pack a big punch."

James Devaney/GC Images; Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Another style that celebrities are loving is the round cat-eye shape. Reese Witherspoon has been spotted with a pair of the sunnies, which Albanese explains are well suited for people with heart-shaped faces. The best part? To try the look, you don't have to shell out big bucks. You can get a pair of round cat-eye shades from Zenni Optical for $27.95. They're available in three colors, including the super trendy rose gold hue.

To see more of the summer's hottest sunglasses styles and find out which celebrities wore them, watch the video above.

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.