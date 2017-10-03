GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty

Meghan Markle’s first public appearance with Prince Harry was certainly a stylish one. For the Closing Ceremony of the Invictus Games, the Suits star wore the Margaux trench coat from Line the Label over a pair of black Everlane jeans.



Line the Label is a Toronto-based brand and Meghan, who is a Toronto resident herself, has been a longtime fan. The 36-year-old wore another Line coat during a February date night with Prince Harry. While her casual yet chic buttonless khaki trench, which retails for $295, is already sold out, Stylish found some transitional, affordable trenches inspired by Meghan’s look. If you just have to have Meghan’s Margaux coat, be prepared to wait awhile. It won’t be available again until February/March 2018.

Now all you need is a royal date!



Cole Haan Signature Long Drapey Trench Coat



The softly structured design on this knee-length trench gives a similar silhouette to Meghan’s coat, and is on sale now for $149.90. Nordstrom

Ruffle Trench Coat



The ruffle shoulders and collar on this soft cream coat are just like Meghan’s, and will only cost you $128. Express

Splendid Twill Trench Coat



This camel colored coat features a slouchy fit and has sleeve tie accents for $178. Revolve



By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.



Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.