A family affair! Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid all strutted the runway together for the first time ever during the Tommy x Gigi Rock Circus show at London Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 19.

We definitely expected to see the oldest Hadid sis, 22, in attendance since she helped designed the collection, which is the third in her collab with Tommy Hilfiger, but we got to see both Hadid sisters hit the circular catwalk at the Roundhouse, along with their younger brother, Anwar!

Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Gett

The latest collection of Tommy x Gigi was totally rocker chic, with lots of plaid, leather and dark florals. One of the floral dresses Bella modeled featured mesh paneling and bell sleeves, while Gigi’s dramatic jacket featured a flowing cape behind her. She paired the statement piece with a black crop top, leather shorts, black boots and over-the-knee socks.

Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty

Their 18-year-old brother Anwar wore a color blocked oversized sweater and leather jacket with fur. Bella, 20, also modeled an evil eye hoodie during the show, which Gigi explained is for protection. After one Twitter follower shared a photo of the sweatshirt and said she was buying it, Gigi replied: “The flower of life on it is meant to open the heart chakra of whomever looks at it and the evil eye will protect u!”

Jeff Spicer/Getty

Hailey Baldwin, Joan Smalls and Georgia May-Jagger also modeled looks from Gigi and Hilfiger’s collection. The best part? The entire collection is now live for purchase both online and in stores and was shoppable during the runway show.



Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Gett

Gigi’s boyfriend Zayn Malik recently told Us Weekly that his designing girlfriend sometimes offers him fashion advice. “She doesn’t really pick out my outfits, but we do the normal thing between boyfriend and girlfriend where we’re like, ‘I like this,’ or ‘That looks nice on you,’” he told Us.



