Leave it to Kendall Jenner and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid to make a slouchy, falling-off-the shoulders ensemble look chic. We want to (insert eye roll) here so hard, but can’t because their too-cool-for-school outfits make Us want to take a few risks with our own wardrobes. When they’re not strutting down the fashion week 2017 runways for labels like La Perla, Tommy Hilfiger and Oscar de la Renta, they’re rocking fishnets with a backpack, pairing an oversized puffer jacket over a fringed miniskirt or stepping out in what some might be quick to label clown pants in their down time. See our favorite looks!

Gigi Hadid (from left to right)



The model, 21, paired Bassike’s cotton hoody with Dr. Martens patent leather boots and a M2Malletier python backpack February 11. Two days later, on February 13, she was spotted in the same backpack with Marina Hoermanseder trousers. Her February 10 outfit: a Ports 1961 coat with yes, the same bag again. “I wish people would stop judging fashion in terms of good or bad people and realize that everything we do is in celebration of what we love and what’s inspiring,” she has said.

Bella Hadid (from left to right)

While she’s a runway must for now she may eventually go behind the seams as a designer. “For sure, one day, but for right now I’m going to stick [the modeling thing] out for a bit longer, until I can say I’ve fully done it,” she told WWD last month. The 20-year-old, and Gigi Hadid’s sister, wore her Marcelo Burlon jacket with Wolford tights and a Chrome Hearts backpack on February 10. Guess’ coat, Dior bag and Giuseppe Zanotti boots suited her on February 13, while on the same day, in the evening, she wore a Sies Marjan jacket, Versace crop top and Nike kicks.

Kendall Jenner (from left to right)

“I would say I’m all over the place,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 21, told British Vogue of her style. “For the most part, I like a cool statement piece, like a really great jacket. On February 11, her topper of choice was ASOS’ oversize men’s shearling jacket. Puffier styles were her top picks on February 10 (worn with a Magda Butrym fringe mini skirt) and the Ports 1961 silver style she paired with a Nike tee and Revenge x Storm sneakers on February 12.





