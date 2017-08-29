Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty

She's back! After 57 models were confirmed for the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Thursday, August 24, a few fan favorites were noticeably absent from the list. Among them, Gigi Hadid, who has scored a spot at the highly-coveted pre-holiday spectacular the past two years.

Finally, the 22-year-old supermodel put the rumors to rest and confirmed she will indeed be back for a third go on the VSFS runway.

"Forever and ever and ever a dream come true to be asked back to the VS Show !!! 🙌🏼" the 5-foot-10 beauty posted on Instagram on Monday, August 28, alongside a sexy video of her dancing in lingerie and angel wings. "Thank you my friends @ed_razek@10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer@monica.mitro for another unforgettable opportunity; every aspect makes me feel like a dreaming kid again 🕊🕊🖤 (as shown here at last year's fitting, by @jeromeduran)! ☁️ @victoriassecret #VSFS2017."

Also returning to the 2017 stage: Her little sister, Bella. The 20-year-old brunette beauty announced her invite in a Saturday, August 26, Instagram.

"@victoriassecret I am so excited!..!!!!Thank you @monica.mitro@10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer and of course the wonderful, incredible @ed_razek + everyone on the team for making this dream come true again.." she wrote. "I feel so crazy humbled to get the opportunity to be a part of this show again...Walking into the offices this year i felt so happy, healthy, and honored.. I can't wait for another incredible experience!!! Congrats to all of the beautiful ladies I will be walking beside. I can't wait! Xx 💕🌸."

With the Hadid sisters confirmed, speculation is rising about whether or not their BFF Kendall Jenner has been asked back as well (she has yet to comment). Some other veterans returning to the catwalk include Angels Adriana Lima, Lily Aldridge and Alessandra Ambrosio — not to mention Candice Swanepoel and Behati Prinsloo who are back from maternity leave.

