Gigi Hadid is back behind the camera. The model, 21, returns to V to photograph a “secret project” that will appear in the magazine’s summer issue, the publication announced on its Instagram Monday, March 6.

Bella’s older sister was on assignment for V in September when she shot Polaroids for the glossy during Fashion Week. In December 2016, Hadid grabbed the camera — and in this case, an iPhone — to photograph boyfriend Zayn Malik and up-and-coming model Adwoa Aboah for Versace’s Spring/Summer 2017 campaign. The Italian brand offered a short behind-the-scenes look at the making of the Versus Versace ad on Instagram last week, adding that the images will be arriving March 9. The collection itself will debut in June.



Jacopo Raule/Getty

In addition to expanding into photography, Hadid ventured into fashion design with Tommy Hilfiger last year. Their second joint Tommy x Gigi collection showed in Los Angeles last month, joining the growing list of designers, including Tom Ford, Rebecca Minkoff and Rachel Zoe, who have moved their presentations to the West Coast from New York.

The American designer, 65, recently praised Hadid’s Vogue Arabia cover to TMZ. “I think it's beautiful,” he told the website. “It’s incredible. I think it may melt relations or increase the love between the Middle East and America. Gigi’s the conduit. She’s great.”



Hadid herself took to Instagram March 1 to gush about the impactful experience: “Being half-Palestinian, it means the world to me to be on the first-ever cover(s) of @voguearabia, and I hope that this magazine will show another layer of the fashion industry's desire to continue to accept, celebrate, and incorporate all people & customs and make everyone feel like they have fashion images and moments they can relate to... & learn and grow in doing so.”

