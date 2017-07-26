BELFA / MEGA

Gigi Hadid is keeping it light — specifically when it comes to the accessories that she carries with her these days. The 22-year old supermodel stepped out in NYC on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 25, carrying a millennial pink wristlet with a fur pom, which has put a bee in our Stylish bonnets.

The tiny accessory added flair to Hadid’s monochrome athleisure outfit, which was made up of black leggings, a distressed black t-shirt and a pair of flat frame oversized sunnies. The compact carry-all allows for the bare minimum of cash, credit card, and cell phone to be carried out — quite the argument for those of Us who have been lugging around too much stuff this summer.

Smaller carry-alls appeared on the runway at Valentino for Spring 2017, and with the Vogue cover girl taking up the look herself, it’s safe to imagine this could spark a full-on trend.

This isn’t the first time Hadid has made quirky styling decisions to complement her athletic style. Last week, the Victoria’s Secret model appeared in NYC rocking a matching Cotton Citizen royal blue sweatsuit, but she paired the look with daring gray Maybelline lipstick. Clearly, the sunglasses designer’s style game relies on unique accessories and eccentric beauty looks to take her sporty vibe to a sophisticated new level.

Tell Us: Does Hadid make you want to ditch your handbag in favor of a smaller accessory?

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.