We have proof that the new the Gigi x Maybelline palette is just as epic as we imagined when it hit last week — Gigi Hadid stepped out rocking a beauty look created from her Maybelline collab to celebrate her friend Blake Lively’s new film All I See Is You.



Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hadid’s killer makeup was done by Maybelline global makeup artist Erin Parsons, who not only adorned the supermodel’s perfect pout in a nearly neon red lip, but also framed Hadid’s eyes with golden hour-esque shadow and the most high impact highlight of our dreams.



As we previously reported, the Gigi x Maybelline Jetsetter palette packs a big punch. Not only does it contain blush concealer, lip balm, mascara, four eyeshadows and a flattering peachy blush and sun-kissed bronzer, it also contains the perfect champagne highlighter. That next-level glow Hadid was rocking last night? Parsons confirmed that she created the look with Gigi's new palette — reason enough to splurge on the $29 makeup kit.



But if you’re not into highlighter, fear not — the Jetsetter palette contains a range of eyeshadows that can be used to create a warm and flattering soft eye look like the one Hadid wore last night or a classic smokey eye.



And that lip? We know it’s from the Gigi x Maybelline collection, but that’s the only detail we have. From what we’ve seen though, the whole line will have a number of bold lips to choose from and we can’t wait to rock them all.



The limited edition Gigi x Maybelline collection launches at Ulta on October 22 and the complete collection will be available in stores on November 5.



