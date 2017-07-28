A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jul 28, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

Magical! If you were wondering whether or not the unicorn hair trend is still going strong, Gigi Hadid just laid down the law. The 22-year-old supermodel has ditched her signature flowing blonde locks in favor of pink and purple hair, proving unicorn hair is not done yet.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Hadid posted her new look on Instagram on Friday, July 28. In the photo, she is wearing a vintage-looking Star Wars graphic T-shirt. Her hair is pulled back super tight into a high ponytail, and she is pulling her hair to show off her bold-colored new strands. Her face is glowing: she's wearing barely any eye makeup with a sophisticated nude lipstick on.

According to Hadid's recent Snapchats, it seems the new 'do is for a Maybelline photo shoot of some sort. But since we're totally digging the dyed locks, here's to hoping she'll keep the look intact!

In June, Hadid, who is dating Zayn Malik, returned to her sunny blonde roots after sporting a darker bronde mane. The model, who is the sister of Bella and Anwar Hadid, was spotted leaving The Beekman hotel in NYC. The star strutted while showing off her freshly-highlighted locks with a new face-frame layered chop.

