"Confidence goes in waves," Gina Rodriguez once said. "It fluctuates. But I do understand it's a choice."

Days after the actress' 33rd birthday, she chose confidence when she posted a sexy bikini photo of herself on Instagram.

"I woke up 33 with james dean staring at me and a faux fur blanket keeping me warm. #FeelingMyOats," the Jane the Virgin star wrote on Tuesday, August 1 (she turned 33 two days prior), alongside a stunning shot of herself in an itty bitty, stringy two-piece. In the photo, Rodriguez goes for a natural look and her hair is tousled and has an effortless vibe. A colorful portrait of the late actor James Dean hangs on the wall behind her. She's holding a luxurious faux fur blanket against her bare skin.

On her actual birthday, the star shared an adorable snap of herself and her boyfriend, Joe LoCicero.

"A couple that is barefoot together stays together. I want all my birthdays with you. 😍 #birthdayBuddies #LeoBabies," Rodriguez captioned the Sunday, July 30, Instagram.

Though she exuded confidence in her latest post, Rodriguez has been vocal in the past about her feelings on body image issues in Hollywood. "Healthy is to each his own," she told ELLE in 2016. "You have to know your body. You can't compare yourself to somebody else. It's what's best for you. Not what's best for so-and-so on the cover of this magazine or of the girl on the TV show. Nah. Stop. They do not walk with you. They do not walk with you. You walk with you. You know? It's a constant conversation. Insecurities don't go away just because you've 'arrived.'"



