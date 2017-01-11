Steve Granitz/WireImage

Someone should’ve put a ring on it on Sunday! Gina Rodriguez lived her best life at the 2017 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills on January 8, but the Jane the Virgin star, 32, has one regret from the star-studded night.

“Just saw this and I'm going to be real, I should have stolen that dress,” Rodriguez, who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, captioned a January 10 Instagram, sharing a slow-mo video of herself on the carpet. “Or got married that night. Or slept in the dress. Something. Stolen the dress. Is it too late for me to steal this dress @naeemkhannyc ?!?”

The crime-worthy gown in question? A stunning white fringed Naeem Khan Brides gown that featured a plunging halter neckline and a sweeping train. The Sticky Notes star accessorized her dress with 5.02-carat diamond trio earrings and a series of sparkling diamond rings by Chopard, as well as Giuseppe Zanotti Design heels.

It must’ve been one heck of a dress if Rodriguez wanted to keep it, as she’s no stranger to sharing. The Deepwater Horizon actress offered up her 2015 Golden Globes dress — a strapless Badgley Mischka number — to a fan, Jessica Casanova, who tweeted her adoration about it. Casanova ended up wearing the dress to her senior prom. Rodriguez even paid for necessary alterations, including a zipper replacement and corset strings. She also recorded a personalized video message for Casanova.

"I love you, I'm so proud of you," she said. "I'm so excited for you. Dance like no one's watching, have the time of your life. Enjoy every single moment. Make smart decisions and let loose, girl. You look beautiful."

