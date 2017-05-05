Ginger Zee: What's in My Bag?

Ginger Zee can go wherever the wind blows her. The Good Morning America meteorologist, 36, carries cash from Colombia and Europe "in case I end up somewhere!" Come May 6, she and husband Ben Aaron, 35, will be on DIY’s Renovation Realities: Ben & Ginger. The mom of Adrian, 16 months, spills her Kate Spade for Us.

Bare Necessities

"Throughout my day I'm doing livestreams or workouts, or I'll be going to the office. And the most uncomfortable thing is having the wrong undergarment. So I always have three kinds of underwear: a thong, a brief and Spanx."

Shana Novak

Storm Trooper

"I have an iPhone 7. It's water-resistant, which is important to me because I'm always in hurricanes and tropical storms."

Perfect Match

"My wallet is Kate Spade. They had a big sale and I seriously bought everyone in my life the same one. We'll go

out to dinner and grab each other's wallets. It's embarrassing."

Bright Side

"I carry Crayola crayons for my son, just in case he needs an attention-grabber."

Go Nuts

"I always have a 100-calorie pack of almonds because me hungry is not good."

