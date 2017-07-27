How does she do it?! It has never been a question that Gisele Bündchen is stunningly beautiful, but the latest beauty shot of the 37-year-old supermodel is throwing the internet into a tizzy.

The photo in question, which Bündchen shared on her Instagram on Thursday, July 27, is a side-by-side shot of herself in 1994 and herself in 2015. In both photos, her hair is up in rollers and she is fresh-faced with minimal makeup. She is wearing a bathrobe in both photos and has her splay of freckles on full display.

#throwbackthursday Dona Florinda desde 1994 😂 A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jul 27, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

What's so mind-blowing about the images, though, is that she looks just as youthful in 2015 as she did 21 years earlier in 1994. The shots prove once and for all that this Brazilian bombshell hasn't aged a bit (and more recent shots prove she still hasn't aged since 2015 either).

If you want to know how she gets that enviable glow, the beauty has demonstrated the exact steps in her daily beauty routine, from where she puts — and doesn't put — foundation to what she uses to fake an instantly fuller pout.

"I've always felt better with less makeup," Bündchen said in a 2016 Chanel video. "I just feel more like myself."



She explained, "I don't even put foundation on my cheeks. I just put foundation … around the mouth, that always gets red. And around the eyes — especially the edge of the eye where it's red."

Once she's perfected her complexion, the Chanel brand ambassador adds color with Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Colour Sticks (her favorite product, she said). She uses the bronze No. 20 along her cheekbones and across the bridge of her nose for a natural sun-kissed glow, then adds the peony No. 21 at the apples of her cheeks for a hint of flush.



