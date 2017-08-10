The world has been #blessed with sheet masks and bubble masks, but no one could have seen the latest skincare launch from GlamGlow coming our way. The cult-favorite beauty and skincare brand is releasing a bubble sheet mask, effectively combining two of the most trendy mask formulations on the market in the past year.

According to the brand, the GlamGlow Bubblesheet is formulated with green tea, bamboo and charcoal and works to give skin a deep, detoxifying cleanse in just three minutes. Even though you apply it like a regular sheet mask, it starts to bubble shortly after you put it on! It has been suggested that the new hybrid mask is so effective, it can even remove makeup, though GlamGlow recommends that it should be used no more than once a week.



But the Bubblesheet isn’t the only major launch for fall coming from GlamGlow. In fact, the soon-to-be-all-over-your-Instagram-feed face mask is part of a set of cleanser launches from the brand. First, the immensely popular Super Cleanse (a cream-to-foam cleanser) has been updated for relaunch with charcoal technology.

Additionally, a new cleansing product called Galactic Cleanse will be part of the launch alongside the GlamGlow Bubblesheet and the GlamGlow Super Cleanse. This formulation is a meteorite powder-infused jelly balm cleanser that is meant to remove makeup.

GlamGlow Bubblesheet and Super Cleanse retail for $9 and $32, respectively, and are available on glamglow.com and sephora.com now. GlamGlow Galactic Cleanse will be available for $36 starting on August 24 online at glamglow.com and sephora.com.

