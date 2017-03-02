Courtesy Glossier

Trust Us, Cloud Paint by Glossier is the most foolproof way to apply blush. The gel-cream tint, which comes in four shades and hits glossier.com for $18 a pop today, has already been worn by Taraji P. Henson, Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen, Allison Williams and Rashida Jones at the Oscars 2017 this past Sunday, February 26. The blush is meant to be applied with fingers for a natural flush and can be mixed and matched to flatter every skin tone. The pillowy, liquid hues feel smooth and melt on fingertips upon contact, which makes for a seamless, streak-free application. All you need is the tiniest pinhead-size drop on each cheek, and friends will be wondering where you’re coming from and who you’ve been with.

Here’s a peek at the four shades (above): Puff, a light, cool pink; Beam, a coral-peach; Dusk, a brownish-nude; and Haze, a deep berry.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Courtesy Glossier

Taraji P. Henson (Dusk)

After applying the Glossier pigment on the Empire queen’s cheekbones, makeup pro Ashunta Sheriff swept St. Tropez bronzer below to contour.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; Courtesy Glossier

Reese Witherspoon (Dusk)

To soften the Big Little Lies lead’s smoky eye, makeup artist Molly Stern used the peachy-nude as a glaze on cheeks.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage; Courtesy Glossier

Allison Williams (Dusk & Puff)

Makeup artist Melanie Inglessis pressed both shades onto the Girls star’s skin, then blended upward to warm up her complexion.

Frazer Harrison/Getty; Courtesy Glossier

Chrissy Teigen (Dusk & Beam)

Pro Mary Phillips relied on both tints for the model’s winning look. Notes Phillips: “They’re super-creamy but liquid at the same time, and can dry like a tint or a stain.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage; Courtesy Glossier

Rashida Jones (Puff & Haze)

Pro Jamie Greenberg double-dosed just the apples of the Angie Tribeca actress’ cheeks.

