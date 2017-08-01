Courtesy Glossier

When it comes to creating new beauty products, Glossier has never been afraid to think outside the box. The beauty brand is responsible for innovative cult favorite items such as Generation G lip color, Cloud Paint blush and Boy Brow formula.

If the brand's past success is any indication, its newest product is sure to become an instant staple on your vanity. Glossier's Wowder Duo, a weightless finishing powder and brush set, launched on Tuesday, August 1. Wowder, which is available for $22 alone and $35 with the Wowder Brush, comes in three sheer, adaptable shades: Light/Medium, Dark/Deep and Rich.

A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on Aug 1, 2017 at 7:13am PDT

So why is Wowder different from your average face powder? "The powders you know mask skin's texture with a 2-D effect and sop up oil into a cakey film that settles into fine lines," Glossier explained in a press release. "Wowder isn’t just skin-colored dust, so set your expectations high: it cuts shine, sets makeup, and blurs the appearance of pores. It's the airiest formula possible, developed right alongside the suspiciously soft, perfectly dense Wowder Brush for targeted application (cruelty-free, guaranteed). Together they leave skin with a glowy matte-not-flat finish—with zero white chalkiness, even under bright flash."

A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on Aug 1, 2017 at 5:55am PDT

To use the product, dip the Wowder Brush onto Wowder's mesh surface and swirl around the inner edge. Lightly tap off the excess. Then, sweep it onto the skin, working your way up and out.

Another reason to feel good about applying Wowder: It's packed with Vitamin E, an antioxidant that gives you a silky skin texture, without drying you out. Wowder also has Kaolin Clay, which absorbs oil but vanishes into your skin instead of caking.

Glossier's Wowder and Wowder Duo is available for purchase at glossier.com.

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.