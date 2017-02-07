Let’s get physical! If you’re still sticking to your New Year’s resolutions, you’re in luck. Stylish is taking a tour of Tory Burch’s Manhattan showroom, where the designer is showing Us her Tory Sport spring 2017 collection, loved by Sarah Jessica Parker and Jessica Alba. See the latest edition of Us Weekly’s Inside My Showroom in the video above!

Burch, who was named a CFDA designer of the year in 2008, reveals that she had a target goal while dreaming up her line of athleisure separates, a collection chock full of printed bottoms, sporty striped tops and roomy athletic handbags. “I challenged the team,” the designer, who cites The Royal Tenenbaums and the 1970s as inspirations, says. “How do we make things extremely functional but marry function with fashion?”





And it looks like she succeeded, as style stars Parker and Alba have worn pieces from the line outside of the gym. “I have to say — when I go to the airport, I want to look chic,” Burch notes. “And this is the easiest way to do it.” Keep watching the video above to see more of Tory Sport’s latest collection.

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!



