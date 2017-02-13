Singer Joy Villa knows how to make a fashion statement. The California native, 25, who goes by the stage name Princess Joy Villa, was one of the first arrivals on the Grammys red carpet February 12.

The performer initially strode past photographers outside of Los Angeles’ Staples Center in a white cape — then whipped it off to reveal a fitted red, white and blue gown, emblazoned with President Donald Trump’s signature campaign slogan, Make America Great Again.



Villa, not nominated for any awards at the event, also had her trumpet gown bedazzled with the commander-in-chief’s name and a series of red stripes and white stars. The topper: a large flower she wore in her hair.

The self-described feminist, who walked the carpet at the 2015 show in a gown made from orange plastic fencing material, nude underwear and well-placed pasties, seemingly explained her unique outfit choice in an Instagram post.



“My whole artistic platform is about LOVE!” she wrote to her 11,000-plus followers. “I couldn’t be where I am today without the love and tenderness of those beautiful supporters and friends around me.”

Villa, who has launched her own vegan nutrition plan on her website and released her latest single “Empty” last year, went on to tell her fans that she hopes they enjoy music’s biggest night “and remember to forget your problems and focus on your future! You are infinite and beautiful and no one can stop you but you. So go out and celebrate yourself as a winner no matter what, together with those you adore!”



