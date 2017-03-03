Gwen Stefani wearing her new eyewear line L.A.M.B. Credit: Courtesy Tura

“For eyewear, I like to look like that sexy secretary,” says Gwen Stefani, who owns 15 pairs of reading specs. “If I have to wear glasses, I’m going to go big. I’m not going to go for something that disappears on my face. I’m going to go and say, 'Look what I’ve got on. I’ve got on glasses, what do you think of that?'”

The Voice coach, 47, just added 13 frames to her L.A.M.B. and gx by Gwen Stefani lines for $175 to $275 on tura.com. The styles mix vibrant graphics — including her signature black-and-white palette — with rich tortoise, marble patterns, metal grommets and bold metal plaques in classic gold, rose gold and gunmetal.

“I have a strong point of view when it comes to fashion and design and love to put a fresh spin on a classic look; both of these collections perfectly reflect my style,” the designer tells Us. “LA.M.B is all about luxurious glamour meets cool streetwear edge, while gx frames have lots of beautiful pops of color and are incredibly stylish, playful and accessibly priced.”

On April 1, she’ll debut junior eyewear inspired by her 8-year-old-son, Zuma. "He started wearing glasses when he was in kindergarten. That was a big deal, when you have a child that has to wear glasses, it’s like a punishment. You’re like, 'Ugh, man!'” she laments. "He should have stuff that makes him feel good that’s cute and cool, and there just isn’t a lot out there. That was a huge inspiration for me to start a line for kids.”

Stefani has even learned to lean on him for creative feedback: “He glued hamburger emojis on the sides of his glasses, so I took that idea and created a style with collectible magnets!"

