All about her business in baby blue! Gwyneth Paltrow hit the mean streets of Los Angeles in a feminine powder blue skirt suit on Tuesday, January 24, giving Us boss lady #goals.
The Goop founder, 44, chose a Gucci Silk Wool Flounce Jacket that featured intricate GG pearl and chain buttons, four front pockets and ruffled detailing on the shoulders and arms. A Gucci Silk Wool Mini Skirt with a ruffle-trimmed hem paired perfectly with her blazer. But instead of pumps, Paltrow teamed her look with black heeled booties.
Although the mom of two was all dressed up for her afternoon out, she insists that her personal style is a lot more casual. “I’m a real blue jeans girl, I wear jeans all the time and I couldn’t live without them,” the Mortdecai star once told Stylist magazine. “Jeans and blazers. And then I have a couple of Couture things that I bought before children. Like a mini Chanel dress. There are some things that you buy that are really timeless and classic and I value them a lot.”
That classic aesthetic is a nod to her upbringing, starting from her days at Manhattan’s elite Spence School. “I grew up on the Upper Side of Manhattan and wore a uniform to school every day so preppy is in my DNA,” she continued to Stylist. “It was the '80s and we were allowed to wear our own shoes, so I always wore Doc Martens with men’s boxer shorts underneath my shorts. There was always something a little irreverent. I was just expressing myself, so I think I’ve always had a preppy, classic thing with an edge underneath it and that’s how I would define my look.”
