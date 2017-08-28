Here's How Hailee Steinfeld Got Her 2017 VMAs Makeup Look

Jon Kopaloff/Filmmagic

Simply stunning! Hailee Steinfeld made quite an entrance at the 2017 MTV VMAs held at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27. The "Starving" singer, 20, looked gorgeous in a silver cutout Atelier Versace minidress and strappy matching sandals. In fact, the frock made such a strong impression, that it served as the springboard for her makeup.

"The whole look was really inspired by Hailee's Versace minidress," celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo exclusively tells Stylish. "When I saw her, the first thing I thought of was that she looked like a grown-up version of Hailee. So I thought 'Why not give her a sexy, bold winged eye liner?' I wanted her to look feminine and dangerous."

David Crotty/Getty

Besides the bold cat-eye, Oquendo went softer with the rest of the look, choosing a matte foundation, nectarine-colored blush and a nude lip liner. See the full list of products he used and learn how to create the look below!

Skin:

To prep Steinfeld's skin, Oquendo swiped Laura Mercier Candleglow Concealer and Highlighter ($32) under her eyes. He then used Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage ($35) to even her skintone and cover any existing redness.

Oquendo applied Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Foundation in a mix of shades Cashew and Linen ($48), which gave her skin "a creamy, smooth matte finish," he says.

For a bronzed glow all over her complexion, Oquendo dusted Laura Mercier Matte Radiance Baked Powder ($42).

Laura Mercier Second Skin Cheek Colour in Lush Nectarine ($26) gave her cheeks a peachy tint.

Eyes:

Oquendo appled Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour Matte in Caramel ($29) on Steinfeld's lids, then created a strong cat-eye using Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Tuxedo ($29).

He lightly applied Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage ($35) into her eye crease.

Then, he dusted Laura Mercier Matte Radiance Baked Powder ($42) over her lids and brow bone to make her entire face look naturally bronzed and warm.

Oquendo applied House of Lashes falsies followed by several coats of Laura Mercier Extra Lash Sculpting Mascara in Black Onyx ($26).

To create her bold brows, he used Laura Mercier Sketch & Intensify Brow Pomade and Powder Brow Duo in Ash ($28) and Laura Mercier Brow Dimension Fiber Infused Colour Gel in Brunette ($24).

Lips:

Oquendo created her muted, nude pout with Laura Mercier Lip Pencil in Natural Lips ($25) and Laura Mercier Crème Smooth Lip Colour in Milky Way ($28).

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.