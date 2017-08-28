Steve Granitz/WireImage

“My style kind of differs — sometimes I want to be a little dressed down, a little tomboy, sometimes I want to be dressed up and very chic and look proper,” Hailey Baldwin has said. “I would say my style is pretty simple, but still chic, hopefully. I just want to be relatable, but that’s not a forced thing; it’s just staying who I am.” True to form, the model, 20, chose a well-balanced mix of glitz and understated glamour for the 2017 MTV VMAs in Inglewood, California on Sunday, August 27.

Makeup artist Denika Bedrossian, who works with Karlie Kloss and Sarah Hyland, told Stylish the “classic, but defined look,” was inspired by the presenter’s sheer Zuhair Murad jumpsuit from the label’s Fall ’17 collection and gave Us step-by-step instructions on how to copy her no-makeup makeup in five steps.

From left to right: Urban Decay Naked Skin Shapeshifter in Medium ($45, urbandecay.com); Urban Decay Troublemaker Mascara ($24, urbandecay.com); Urban Decay Vice Liquid Lipstick in Backtalk ($18, urbandecay.com)

1. Prep skin with a hydrating gel, then apply primer all over.

2. Blend foundation on the face. Highlight apples of cheeks.

3. Line upper and lower lashlines in chocolate. Dust bronze eyeshadow on eyelids up to the crease.

4. Paint on two coats of mascara.

5. Slick on a pink-nude lipstick with a velvety-matte finish.

