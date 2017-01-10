TheMegaAgency.com

Curly girl! Halle Berry wore a textured hairstyle — and went without makeup — for a girls’ night out in Los Angeles on Monday, January 9.

The Kidnap actress, 50, looked as youthful as ever in an open-knit black sweater layered with a gray tank top and skintight leather pants teamed with black knee-high buckled boots. But what was most noticeable was her carefree glam. She went makeup-free, letting her radiant and flawless complexion shine through. Berry also wore what appears to be a wig, featuring all-over corkscrew curls streaked with brown and honey-colored hues.

She showed off the 'do in a January 5 Instagram selfie for her nearly 1.1 million followers, too. “Millie is her name. ➰➰➰,” the Kidnap lead revealed.

Of course, Berry, who was known for her signature pixie haircut in the nineties, loves to share her ever-evolving hairstyles on the 'gram. Usually, the mom of two opts for a wavy shoulder-length lob with bangs. But on October 10, she displayed the back of an impressive fishtail braid done by celebrity stylist Castillo.

AND FOR MY NE✂️T TRICK... A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jun 11, 2016 at 10:47am PDT

And in June, pro Kristen Ess shaved the back of Berry's head for a lotus-shaped undercut. That 'do followed an entire spring of short styles while filming Kingsman: The Golden Circle in London: She arrived at New York City’s JFK airport with an ear-length bob and bangs on May 3 and shared another shot of her highlighted mane on April 24. “I am not my hair. ✂️🎬 (exploring my new film character.),” she captioned.

