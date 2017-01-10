Curly girl! Halle Berry wore a textured hairstyle — and went without makeup — for a girls’ night out in Los Angeles on Monday, January 9.
The Kidnap actress, 50, looked as youthful as ever in an open-knit black sweater layered with a gray tank top and skintight leather pants teamed with black knee-high buckled boots. But what was most noticeable was her carefree glam. She went makeup-free, letting her radiant and flawless complexion shine through. Berry also wore what appears to be a wig, featuring all-over corkscrew curls streaked with brown and honey-colored hues.
She showed off the 'do in a January 5 Instagram selfie for her nearly 1.1 million followers, too. “Millie is her name. ➰➰➰,” the Kidnap lead revealed.
Of course, Berry, who was known for her signature pixie haircut in the nineties, loves to share her ever-evolving hairstyles on the 'gram. Usually, the mom of two opts for a wavy shoulder-length lob with bangs. But on October 10, she displayed the back of an impressive fishtail braid done by celebrity stylist Castillo.
And in June, pro Kristen Ess shaved the back of Berry's head for a lotus-shaped undercut. That 'do followed an entire spring of short styles while filming Kingsman: The Golden Circle in London: She arrived at New York City’s JFK airport with an ear-length bob and bangs on May 3 and shared another shot of her highlighted mane on April 24. “I am not my hair. ✂️🎬 (exploring my new film character.),” she captioned.
