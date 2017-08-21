Halle Berry's Favorite Boho Sandal Is Only $35

MEGA MegaAgency.com

Halle Berry's summer wardrobe has a boho chic staple: The 51-year-old actress has spotted wearing a cool twist on a flip-flop on multiple occasions. Stylish tracked down the exact shoe the star has been wearing — Ipanema's Philippe Starck Thing U sandal — and not only is it super versatile, it's also totally affordable!



Available in an impressive 16 different color combinations (Berry dons an all-gray version), the thong slide costs only $35. It was designed as part of a special collection by architect and designer Philippe Starck to create sleek minimalist sandals that translate modern elegance and sophistication, the brand states on its website. The sandal can be purchased at ipanemausa.com.

Berry has stepped out wearing the shoe two totally different ways, proving exactly how versatile the slip-on is. The Kingsman: The Golden Circle star strolled through West Hollywood on August 12 in distressed denim shorts, a flowing semi-sheer blouse and, of course, the Thing U sandal. She also accessorized with large hoop earrings and sunglasses. She wore her gorgeous curls down in a natural style.

The next day, Berry dressed up the same shoe for a Los Angeles bash. She paired the sandals with a striped, pastel caftan, reflective cat-eye sunglasses and a large hobo tote bag.

Tell Us: What do you think of Berry's sandals?

