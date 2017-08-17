Mischief managed! Potterheads, rejoice: now you can add time-turner makeup brushes to your magical beauty collections. Under-the-radar Etsy brand Cookie Dough Deco sells a complete set of beauty tools inspired by Hermione Granger’s time travel-enabling accessory from the third book in the fantasy series, Harry Potter and the Prizoner of Azkaban.



Each time-turner kit comes with five brushes that are vegan, cruelty-free and made out of metal in a silver or gold finish. But that’s not all. When a Potter-maniac purchases these hourglass applicators for $27, he or she has the option of receiving the set packaged in an envelope complete with a red wax seal and a Hogwarts stamp!



If time-turners aren’t your thing, look to the classic magic wand and dragon brush sets by Storybook Cosmetics. The company also offers liquid lipsticks and an eye palette in colors that reference the four Hogwarts houses — Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin. Another Stylish favorite: The Sorting Hat Fizzer Bath Bomb from Etsy's Created by Rebecca Lynn store. Once it's submerged in water, you can find out which Hogwarts house you belong to based on the color of the water.



Tell Us: Which of the Harry Potter-inspired beauty collections is your favorite?



