It's a star-spangled shopping spree! The Fourth of July is quickly approaching — and with it, barbecues, trips to the beach, fireworks and incredible sales. For your convenience, Stylish rounded up all the best sales you won't want to miss. Check out the list below, and happy spending!
2(X)IST
Promotion: 30 percent off and an extra 15 percent off sale items
Dates: June 30 - July 4
Code: FLAG15
3x1
Promotion: extra 25 percent off sale items
Dates: July 1 - July 4
Code: HAPPY4TH
Ash
Promotion: additional 20 percent off sale items
Dates: June 30 - July 6
Cotton On
Promotion: Up to 70 percent off clearance; 30 percent off full-price items online
Dates: June 29 - July 2; July 3 - July 4
Endless Summer
Promotion: 20 percent off all sale items
Code: FIREWORKS
Joe’s
Promotion: 30 percent off select styles
Dates: June 26 - July 5
Lord & Taylor
Promotion: 20 percent off online orders and 75 percent off clearance
Dates: July 1 - July 4
Code: FOURTH
Peace Love World
Promotion: 40 percent off all sale items and free shipping on orders over $50
Dates: July 3 - July 6
Code: FOUR
Solstice Sunglasses
Promotion: additional 30 percent off sale items
Dates: June 30 - July 9
Smoke x Mirrors
Promotion: 25 percent off all styles excluding Geo & Sodapop
Dates: June 30 - July 4
Code: FIREWORKS
Solid & Striped
Promotion: 25 percent of select styles
Dates: June 28 - July 4
Code: USA25
Soludos
Promotion: 25 percent off select styles
Dates: June 29 - July 3
Code: JULY25
TAI
Promotion: 20 percent off all items
Dates: June 29 - July 4
Trina Turk
Promotion: additional 25 percent off sale items
Dates: June 28 - July 4
WET Swimwear
Promotion: 30 percent off site-wide
Dates: July 1 - July 5
Code: WET2017July4
Wren + Glory Jewelry
Promotion: 30 percent off site-wide
Dates: July 1 - July 4
Code: JULY2017
