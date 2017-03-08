Pantsuit of the year! Hillary Clinton wore a red power suit in honor of International Women’s Day. The former democratic presidential nominee, 69, gave a speech at the Girls Inc. luncheon in New York City on Tuesday, March 7, ahead of the celebratory day on Wednesday, March 8.

Red is the official color for the initiative, also known as the “A Day Without a Woman” and International Women's Strike movement, and women (and men!) are encouraged to wear the color on March 8 in solidarity.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"Sometimes the road to progress can feel like it’s two steps forward and one step back, particularly when it comes to advancing the rights and opportunities, and full participation of women and girls," Clinton, who lost the 2016 election to President Donald Trump this past November, said during her speech on Tuesday. “But the world is slowly and surely getting to where it needs to be."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The former Secretary of State (who bested Trump in the popular vote with 65,844,954 votes) added while accepting Girls Inc.’s Champion for Girls award: “Let us hope there is a wave of young women running for office in America, and let’s be sure we support them in every way we can. Let’s help them shatter stereotypes and lift each other up. They are the history-makers, the glass-ceiling breakers of tomorrow. They are among the reasons I am so optimistic about our future.”

This isn’t the first time that the politician has color-coordinated her signature style to send a strong message. During her concessions speech this past November, she wore purple as a sign of blending peace between both Republican (red) and Democratic (blue) parties.

Watch a clip of her speech above.

